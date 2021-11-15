Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MEDGF stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

