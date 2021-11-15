McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 214.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 140,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,059. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

