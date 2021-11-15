McAdam LLC Trims Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,995,000 after buying an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after buying an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.