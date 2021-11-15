McAdam LLC Sells 18,474 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000.

MDYV opened at $72.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

