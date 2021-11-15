McAdam LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.