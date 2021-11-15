McAdam LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

