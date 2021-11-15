McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

