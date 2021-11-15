McAdam LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.