Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.55, a P/E/G ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,212 shares of company stock worth $11,280,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

