Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 91,242,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,508,930. Max Sound has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Max Sound alerts:

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.