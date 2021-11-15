Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

