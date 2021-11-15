Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gray Television worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.