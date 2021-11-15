Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

