Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $332,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $10,369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 92.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

