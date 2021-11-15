Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLP stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

