Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

