Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

