Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

