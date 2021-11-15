Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

DGRO opened at $54.19 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

