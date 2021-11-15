Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

