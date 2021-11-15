Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $789,000.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.