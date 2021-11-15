Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

