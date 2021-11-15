Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.89 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

