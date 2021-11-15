Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,031 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

