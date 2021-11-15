Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

