Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.