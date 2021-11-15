Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.