Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 630,854 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 630,854 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

