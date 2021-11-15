Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 429,903 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 12,514,818 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 2,766,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $10,066,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

