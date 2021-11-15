Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 31,720 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 11.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.01 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $348.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day moving average is $290.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

