Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 23,930 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 570.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY stock opened at $444.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

