Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,393,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,324,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

