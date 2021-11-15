Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,484 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Workday by 295.1% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.93.

Shares of WDAY opened at $296.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $300.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average is $249.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

