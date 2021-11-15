Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.48 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

