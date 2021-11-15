Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $566.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $586.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.