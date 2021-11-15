Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 999,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

