Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 121,759 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1,267.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.