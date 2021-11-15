Marshall Wace LLP Invests $12.12 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,256,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.84% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $7,238,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $5,790,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLV opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

