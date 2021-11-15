Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock worth $31,149,691 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,479.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.