Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $268.32 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 169.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

