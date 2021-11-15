Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 999,993 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 999,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

