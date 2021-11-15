Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 456,591 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 456,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,507 shares of company stock valued at $642,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

