Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $149.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.68. 72,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,378. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

