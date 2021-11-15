Mark F. Mulhern Sells 16,154 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 851.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,992 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

