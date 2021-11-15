Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
