Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.