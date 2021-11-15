Mariner LLC Purchases 6,288 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.56 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

