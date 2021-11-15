Mariner LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE OGN opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

