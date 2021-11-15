Mariner LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $131.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.61 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

