Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

