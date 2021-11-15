Mariner LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.